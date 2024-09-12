Travis Kelce reacts to beau Taylor Swift's unexpected VMAs shout-out

Travis Kelce has reacted to girlfriend Taylor Swift’s recent shout-out speech for him as she won big at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker was awarded for best collaboration for Fortnight on Wednesday night among a total of 12 nominations in her name.

During her acceptance speech, she talked about her footballer boyfriend, thanking for him for being on the set of her music video.

Kelce was caught dropping a “like” on a video of the 36-year-old singer’s shout-out speech for which was posted on official MTV Instagram account.

Taylor Swift gave a shouted to her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 VMAs

In her acceptance speech, Swift said, “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take."

She also went on to say, "I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it.

"And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

The Love Story hitmaker continued to gush over her 34-year-old boyfriend, adding, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Swift won the most awards of the night with seven including Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Editing, Best Collaboration, Song of Summer, and Best Direction.

The Paper Rings singer also bagged the two biggest categories of the evening: Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.