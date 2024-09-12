 
Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source

Mariah Carey lost her mother Patricia and older sister Allison in August 2024

September 12, 2024

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have reportedly reconnected after the death of Mariah’s mother and sister.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style that Nick is helping the singing sensation to navigate heavy life losses, but friends are hoping that this would bring the duo closer to each other once again.

The tipster even tattled, “He may joke about them getting back together, and although it’s not a very likely scenario, a lot of people in Mariah’s life think she should consider it.”

The insider also pointed out, “After all, they’re very compatible and still have a very loving relationship.”

“They think she could do a lot worse than taking him back,” they maintained in conclusion.

For those unversed, Mariah and Nick tied the knot in 2008, but their love only lasted for 8 years. The duo finalized their divorce in 2016.

This comes after Nick claimed in a chat with E! News in August that he would love to get back together with Mariah because they “belong together,” and it would “be stupid if [he] didn’t.” 

