'Joker: Folie à Deux' star raves about Joaquin Phoenix

Harry Lawtey was in awe of Joaquin Phoenix, and the time he worked with the Oscar winner on Joker: Folie à Deux, his admiration for him grew further.



During an interview with I-D Magazine, the British actor raved about the Gladiator star's work ethic, "Joaquin so fervently believes that everyone has a right to do their work and be protected and respected."

"He’s so popular because everyone can see how much their work is valued in his eyes. That’s what a film set should be. He showed me and my work such respect. He asked questions about how I do my job!."

Apart from this, the Industry actor recalled his first meeting with Joaquin on the set. "When I got to LA, they were already filming. I spent time around the unit base but didn’t even set eyes on Joaquin because he was so busy."

He continued, "Then I went in for my first day and the first time I ever set eyes on him was during my first take when he walked into the room."

Adding, "It was a close-up of me [watching] him walk through the door. I promise you, I had never even seen him before that."

"The first time I saw him, I had a camera right on my face, and I just remember thinking: ‘There he is!’"

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit cinemas on Oct 4.