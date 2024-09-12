Photo: Leonardo Di Caprio branded as 'shabby:' Source

Leonardo Di Caprio reportedly considered Jack Nicholson as his mentor.

However, a report by In Touch Weekly established that the Titanic alum has grown apart from Jack ever since he made an exit from Hollywood.

Spilling the beans on the current situation of their bond, the source addressed, “Their relationship has become a bit of a punchline at this point.”

They also explained that it can be reasonable to say that Leo is following in Jack’s footsteps “because of how much Leo’s started to look like Jack — and the fact that he’s such a womanizer, too.”

“Jack’s at a stage of his life where he could really use people checking in on him more often,” they pointed out.

The confidante continued to claim, “He’s become a recluse. The days of him throwing parties or sitting courtside are long over, and a lot of the Hollywood types seem to have just put him out of their mind, including Leo.”

“A lot of people think it’s pretty shabby of [Leo], considering how much Jack did for him. This is the time he could pay him back, but he’s made zero effort. It’s like he’s totally forgotten he exists,” they concluded.