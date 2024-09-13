James McAvoy recalls first meeting with 'celebrity crush' Jennifer Aniston

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 45-year-old actor revealed that his first interaction with Jennifer “was not great.”

"I did meet her and it wasn't great," said James. "Not because she's not great."

The Speak No Evil actor explained, "I was at a party when I was really young, I was like 22 in L.A., and I met Lucy Liu. And Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me and she was like, 'Come meet my friends.’”

"I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston," recalled the star. "And just as [Liu] was like, 'Hey, guys, meet my new friend James,' instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with.”

“She went away and I was just left standing with all these people going, 'Hey, what's up, I'm new in town,’” he added.

"It was rough," James admitted. "But she was lovely.”