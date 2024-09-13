Prince Harry becoming the hardest ‘taskmaster' to work for

 
Prince Harry has wound up turning into someone even harder to work for

September 13, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for being incredibly hard to work for.

This news has been brought to light according to a report by OK magazine.

This report has warned about the employer standing of Archewell and claims that “the brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters.”

“They’re incredibly difficult to work for,” the source also admitted.

Not to mention, “the numbers don’t lie,” because “to have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story.”

All in all, before signing off from the conversation the insider also added, “it’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”

A courtier also had similar sentiments to share and recalled out “Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace.”

“She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”

But “It seems nothing has changed,” in the house of Montecito.

“Not being able to keep staffers raises a worrying question,” and it rises questions in the eyes of the courtier because many may wonder, “Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?”

