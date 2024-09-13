Jude law names band he would be 'honored' to work with

Jude law has worked with the iconic band before and wishes to collab with them again

Jude law would be “honored” to work with Radiohead, a band he’s a big fan of.

In a new interview, Law dubbed Radiohead “one of the great bands”.

The Order star continued: “I’ve always adored Radiohead. I think they are just blistering with talent. I listen to their music regularly. They’re one of the great bands.”

He added: “I’ve worked with Vampire Weekend [reading a poem on their 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’] because Ezra [Koenig] is an old friend of mine. If Thom Yorke and his band want me to do anything, I would be honored.”

Law has actually worked with Radiohead in 2012 to produce a campaign film for Greenpeace. The film raised awareness about climate change, featuring a polar bear displaced from it’s home in the Arctic. Radiohead’s track Everything In Its Right Place was used in the film.

Law’s enthusiastic comments come after the band members recently came together for a rehearsal, with bassist Colin Greenwood saying, “We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just to play the old songs. And it was really fun, had a really good time.”

Meanwhile, Jude Law is enjoying excellent reviews over his performance in new film The Order, where he co-stars with Nicholas Hoult. He will next star in the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew as Jod Na Nawood