 
Geo News

Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source

Kevin Costner and Sandra Bullock are reportedly open to date

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2024

Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly looking for someone like Sandra Bullock to date.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “The fact is, he’s turning 70 next year, and he doesn’t have a long-term partner.”

“Kevin and everybody around him know that a relationship with Sandra would solve a lot of problems for him,” the confidante also added.

Following tragic death of her husband Bryan Randall in August 2023, Sandra admitted in a confessional that she will now focus on spending valuable time with family and children.

“She exactly fits what Kevin is looking for — she’s smart, she’s self-made and she’s incredibly wealthy.”

On the other hand, the 69-year-old Horizon: An American Saga star, who has also finalized divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner.

At the time, it was revealed that American filmmaker and actors was eyeing A-listed Hollywood beauties to date.

“Even in the past he avoided dating anyone in the industry because he worried it would lead to a conflict, but he’s thrown that old rule out and is seeing all the possibilities instead,” they continued.

Colin Jost gets brutally honest about Pete Davidson partnership
Colin Jost gets brutally honest about Pete Davidson partnership
Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory
Travis Kelce's newest family member sparks 'Kelce way of fathering' memory
Real reason behind Prince Harry's grumpy photos revealed ahead of his 40th birthday
Real reason behind Prince Harry's grumpy photos revealed ahead of his 40th birthday
Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'
Tom Hiddleston shares insight into 7 minute dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'
Lady Gaga earns praises from 'Joker: Folie A Deux' peers over 'fierce' work
Lady Gaga earns praises from 'Joker: Folie A Deux' peers over 'fierce' work
Jenna Ortega reveals her dream role based on real woman video
Jenna Ortega reveals her dream role based on real woman
Jude law names band he would be 'honored' to work with
Jude law names band he would be 'honored' to work with
Katy Perry, Doechii release 'I'm His, He's Mine' following VMAs debut
Katy Perry, Doechii release 'I'm His, He's Mine' following VMAs debut