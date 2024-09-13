Kevin Costner sees future with Sandra Bullock: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly looking for someone like Sandra Bullock to date.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “The fact is, he’s turning 70 next year, and he doesn’t have a long-term partner.”

“Kevin and everybody around him know that a relationship with Sandra would solve a lot of problems for him,” the confidante also added.

Following tragic death of her husband Bryan Randall in August 2023, Sandra admitted in a confessional that she will now focus on spending valuable time with family and children.

“She exactly fits what Kevin is looking for — she’s smart, she’s self-made and she’s incredibly wealthy.”

On the other hand, the 69-year-old Horizon: An American Saga star, who has also finalized divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner.

At the time, it was revealed that American filmmaker and actors was eyeing A-listed Hollywood beauties to date.

“Even in the past he avoided dating anyone in the industry because he worried it would lead to a conflict, but he’s thrown that old rule out and is seeing all the possibilities instead,” they continued.