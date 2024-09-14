Here's why Prince William 'found it easier to cut ties' with Harry

The real reason behind Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship has finally been unveiled.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has shared her views on William's decision to cut ties with his once-close brother, Harry, as reported by Mirror.

The rift between William and Harry's deepened after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

He has since then publicly criticized monarchy during interviews, their Netflix show, and his memoir Spare, reportedly added the fuel to their rift.

Ingrid revealed that the Prince of Wales found it easier to distance himself rather than deal with the ongoing frustration caused by their differences.

"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed," she said.

Ingrid noted that William has faced personal challenges in the past year, saying, "His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation. Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence."

On the other hand, while, Harry has expressed his desire to mend his relationship with his brother and father during an January 2023 interview, there is currently no indication of when that might happen.