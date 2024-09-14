1`Kate Middleton wins Meghan Markle over with 'poignant message about love'

Meghan Markle’s heart has reportedly softened toward Kate Middleton in recent times.



This shift in Meghan’s feelings has been inspired by the new video Kate and William shared, which updated fans about the Princess’ cancer battle.

Kate, the Princess of Wales informed the public that she has completed her chemo, and shared heartwarming footage with William, the Prince of Wales and their kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The video has had a significant impact on Meghan's perspective, with a tipster telling OK!: "Meghan never thought there could be a way back for her and Harry with Kate and William but after seeing Kate’s video, it’s made her think differently."

“Obviously her and Harry are happy that she has finished her treatment and is getting better, and it was great to see her and William being so natural in the video and seeing how much the kids are growing up,” they continued.

“Also, with Kate’s poignant message about love and her illness putting a different perspective on life, Meghan’s hoping things may change for the better. She knows how much Harry wants to see his family and misses them and both couples have been through so much, that she feels it could be time to finally move on. Meghan hopes this is the beginning of a new start for her and Kate,” they concluded.