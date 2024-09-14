Photo: Tom Holland planning for Zendaya wedding: Report

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly planning their highly anticipated wedding.

Ever since Tom and Zendaya confirmed their romance in 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Spider-Man duo to tie the knot, per Life & Style.

Recently, an insider shared with the outlet that the couple’s fans would not have to wait any further because their families are involved, and wedding is already on the cards.

The tipster began, “Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years.”

“They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while,” the source also revealed.

In addition to this, the insider noted that the pair have “some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up,” and claimed about the 28-year-old acting sensation that “he’s never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding,” after which they moved on to a new topic.