Demi Moore sounds off on dating: 'Career first'

Demi Moore makes her opinion on dating loud and clear

September 14, 2024

Demi Moore has seemingly no time for dating, as she makes it clear what her current priority is: her career.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Ghost star was asked about whether she is dating.

To which, she replied, "I don’t know. It’s not really been where my focus is, I’ll say that. Particularly in the past four, five years, my focus has been to lean into my work.”

Her comments came after her first film in two years, The Substance is set to hit cinemas this month.

Not to mention, the award-winning star earlier said she is experiencing "the most exciting time of my life."

Doubling down on her career, Demi clarified this does not rule out her liking for dating but, for the moment, she said, the actress said she chose to focus on her work after she “chose not to work" for a "long" time.

“It’s not about not being interested in dating," the 61-year-old continued. "It’s more about realizing that I’m now in a place that’s much more about choice as opposed to feeling that there’s any kind of lack.”

