Amal Clooney 'completes' George Clooney's life

George Clooney was happy with his life, sources say, but when Amal came into his life, everything changed.



Giving a peek into his past, the insider said, he "wasn't really interested" in a marriage bond. “He had an amazing career, wonderful friends, and felt very fulfilled. [But] once he fell in love with Amal, George [realized] how much he was missing.”

But when the human rights lawyer walked into her life, the Bond star realized what he was missing.

“George didn’t think he’d ever meet someone like Amal. He’s totally enamored with her. She’s so intelligent, a great conversationalist and everyone loves her.”

In an earlier interview, the Wolfs star reflected on his relationship with his wife. "She does all the heavy lifting and the law degree work, and I try to make it loud," he told The New York Times. "I think it's kind of a good team effort."

"Exposing the problem is a big part of the process, and then we also want to be part of the solution," Amal added.

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014. They have two kids.