Kate Middleton turning the Royal Family into The Kardashians

A royal expert has just bashed Kate Middleton’s cancer update video by comparing her to the Kardashians.

This accusation has been shared by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews on the Palace Confidential, Mail+'s weekly talk show.

He started the whole thing by pointing out how ‘uneasy’ the whole thing made him, and even referenced King Charles’ attempts to do the same for his Coronation video looking back at the year.

To make matters worse this also compared to something the Sussexes would create and prompted the expert to say, “The royal family should be different. They should be dignified, not chasing this.”

While “yes, it's the way that Catherine might have wanted to tell her story, but she's surrounded by advisers.”

“And she's got people saying, ‘we want to get loads of hits on Youtube or whatever, and I think the Royal Family should be above that. They don't need to be the Kardashians.”