Victoria Beckham wows in bold style for chic 'date night' with David

Victoria Beckham has left fans in awe with her stunning fashion moment.

On Saturday, Victoria's bold date night look has stole the spotlight.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Victoria, wife of David Beckham, shared stunning photos of herself in a sleek cream power suit paired with a black lace bra, showing off her elegant style.

Victoria Beckham shows off her red bold lipstick

In the first snap, former Spice Girls member showed off her bold red lip colour from her own beauty line.

She captioned the selfie with, "date night pop posh lipstick @victoriabeckhambeauty."

Meanwhile in the second snap, the fashion designer, 50, shared a mirror selfie showing off her recent hair transformation.

Victoria styled her short, choppy bob, which is reminiscent of her iconic Posh Spice days, into a low ponytail.

Victoria Beckham shows off her recent hair transformation

In the caption, she joking questioned, "Shall I leave the clips?" while tagging her close friend and hair stylist, Ken Paves, who helped create her look.

Victoria, who's mom to three sons and one daughter, often turns to him for her hairstyling needs.

Notably, Ken is also the godfather to her daughter Harper.