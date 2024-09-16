Why James McAvoy would never watch movie with audience

James McAvoy might never watch movie with audience due to THIS reason

James McAvoy revealed that he 'might never watch another film with the audience again' after watching their bad behavior.



In a recent chat with Sky News on Sunday, 15 September, the 45-year-old actor spoke out about seeing the horror for the first time at ComicCon.

His latest film Speak No Evil hit the theaters earlier this week.

"I might never watch another film with the audience again because it was wicked," he told the outlet.

"Every time I wanted them to laugh they laughed, every time I wanted them to get shocked and scared they were scared and then they surprised me with other stuff that happened," he explained.

In the English language adaptation of the 2022 Danish film under the same name, James played the main character of Paddy, a family man with a dark secret.

McAvoy went on to say, "People were throwing stuff at the screen at one point when my character was being particularly toxic, which was amazing, it was brilliant."

He further pointed out, "One of the things that this film is about is compliance and how compliant we become as a society and that is potentially a big problem."

"We accept terrible behavior not just from individuals like Paddy but also from society and governments and institutions that run our lives," he added.