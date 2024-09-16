John Oliver opens up about his late dog during Primetime Emmy Awards

John Oliver made one of the most memorable moments on Sunday at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards as he paid tribute to his late dog.



The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver star was accepting the honors for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater when he referenced his late pet.

In this regard, he stated, “We had the most fantastic dog. She was at my wedding. She got us through a pandemic. She was with us through two pregnancies.”

According to Daily Mail, producers ordered the playing of music to cue Oliver to wrap up his emotional speech, but he didn't cease with the moving memorial.

Moreover, the U.K.-born HBO host added, “Perfect choice of music! We had to say goodbye to her.”

Additionally, Oliver said “F**k you!” to the musical director for the interruption as he felt like “Sarah McLachlan,” as per the outlet.

In regards to his late pet, he continued by admitting, “She was an amazing dog, and this isn't just for her. It's for all dogs! All dogs. You're very good girls, very good boys. You all deserve a treat.”

As per the publication, John was commended by viewers on social media for paying tribute to his late four-legged friend, with one user saying, “Nothing will ever stop the playing-off music colder than John Oliver’s dead dog.”

Meanwhile, another fan penned that Oliver's “speech about his dog” was “hilarious and so sad,” noting that they were sorry for Oliver's loss.

Furthermore, the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was set to honor the Best of Television at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.