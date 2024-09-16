Richard Gadd makes tearjerker speech upon big wins at 2024 Emmys

Richard Gadd made a tearjerker speech Sunday night upon receiving his first but also his second Emmys win.



Baby Reindeer left a mark with not just the two awards Gadd bagged with outstanding writing and as an outstanding actors, but four.



"Look, 10 years ago, I was down and out, right?" he said, referring to his own story documented on Baby Reindeer. "I never, ever thought I'd get my life together. I never, ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself with what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again," Gadd said on being awarded for outstanding writing.



On his second, he was simply stunned to beat Jon Hamm in the category for outstanding actor in a limited series.

"I wasn't expecting this one at all and I didn’t prepare. I mean, this is not Jon Hamm. I’m your biggest fan! And I told you for ages last night over and over again. But, but like this is nothing in the world," Gadd said in his second acceptance speech.

The Netflix hit show also earned honours in the outstanding actress category for Jessica Gunning's lead role in the limited series.

The show also headlined the category for outstanding limited or anthology series at the Emmys last night.