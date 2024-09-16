 
King Charles gets emotional as monarch prays for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the church service at Crathie Kirk at Balmoral on Sunday after wishing Prince Harry on his 40th birthday

Web Desk
September 16, 2024

King Charles apparently got emotional as the monarch prayed for his feuding sons Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation as he attended Sunday church service on the duke’s 40th birthday.

King Charles and Camilla attended the church service at Crathie Kirk at Balmoral on Sunday morning after wishing Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday on social media.

The monarch looked in good spirits as he made first appearance on Harry’s milestone birthday.

It is being speculated that King Charles, who is eager to make peace with Harry amid his health worries, made special prayers for his sons reconciliation.

Recently, King Charles and Kate Middleton also held secret meetings about how to mend the strained relationship with Harry amid his ongoing rift with royal family particularly his elder brother Prince William.

King Charles also wished Prince Harry on his big day on Sunday.

He released heartfelt statement saying, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William also wished Harry on social media.

