Anna Sawai breaks down in tears after winning first-ever Emmy award

Anna Sawai broke down in tears after winning her first-ever Emmy trophy on Sunday.



The 32-year-old Japanese actress couldn’t control her emotions when her name was announced as the winner of the “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” trophy for her performance on the Hulu series Shōgun at the 76th annual ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

"I was crying before my name was announced,” the actress began her acceptance speech. “I'm a mess today.”



“Thank you Justin [Marks] and Rachael [Kondo] for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime,' said Anna while sharing her gratitude.

“Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast led by Hiro [Sanada]," the actress continued. “He has really opened doors, and continues to open doors, for people like me. Thank you so much.”

The F9 actress concluded her speech by paying tribute to her mother, saying “Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you, you are the reason why I'm here.”

“You showed me stoicism, and that's how I was able to portray [Toda] Mariko,” shared the star.

With this historic win, Anna became the first Asian actress to receive an Emmy award in this category.