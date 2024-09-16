Prince Harry sends heartbreaking message to King Charles after birthday

Prince Harry has no intention to return to the UK despite receiving heartwarming wishes from King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton on his 40th birthday.



The Duke of Sussex has left the monarch heartbroken after a friend of his told BBC that Harry is unlikely to return to the royal family fold.

Before Harry’s 40th birthday, rumours broke that he is considering taking on a temporary role to support King Charles amid his battle with cancer.

To add to it, Harry received public wishes from the royal family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, which strengthened the believe that they would soon reunite.

However, a friend of Harry's told the publication that he has no plans to leave his new life in America behind.

“Why would he give up everything he's accomplished there to come back here? His life is now in America,” they said.

To celebrate his milestone birthday, the Royal family posted a snap of Harry on their official story media accounts. "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

Soon after, fans of the royal family were stunned when the William and Kate re-shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with a birthday wish for Harry.

"Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” they penned.