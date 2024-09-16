Buckingham Palace shares big news after King Charles birthday wishes to Prince Harry

 
September 16, 2024

Buckingham Palace has shared a delightful news a day after King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Harry’s 40th birthday.

The monarch on Sunday wished his youngest son Prince Harry on his 40th birthday with a heartwarming statement.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a sweet photo of Prince Harry on social media handles to wish him a very happy birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released an emotional statement to wish Harry a very happy birthday on his big day.

Now, a day after celebrating Harry’s milestone birthday publicly, the palace has shared delightful post on social media.

Sharing the photos of Princess Anne, the palace revealed, “Last week, the Princess Royal was in Ramsgate, where she officially named the ‘Estuary Elise’.

“Her Royal Highness toured the state-of-the-art ORC171 pilot boat, which was designed to join the fleet that operates around and serves the Port of London.”

