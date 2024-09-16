'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' makes its mark at the box office

Tim Burton just made his mark at the official box office!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has added on 4.3 million pounds from its second session and is now at 14.4 million from 10 days in the cinema.

In comparison to other films, Burton’s movie is on the top with Universal’s Speak No Evil, scoring second place generating a revenue of 1.2 million from over 500 different venues, with its opening on September 12. With the horror movie having made 1.4 million up till now it is expected to beat the benchmark set by it 2024 Blumhouse title, Imaginary (2 million pounds total).

The Kate Winslet starrer, Lee made 674,914 pounds from 610 sites. The biopic of US photographer Lee Miller, by Ellen Kuras has £705,643 including previews.

If Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is compared to its first opening however, it has experienced a 41.5% drop and in comparison, to other titles of his, the sequel has fallen behind from 2005’s popular Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (19.4 million) and 2010’s Alice In Wonderland (22.7 million), both directed by Burton.

However, the 1988 film’s installment still managed to succeed in contrast to Burton’s Dumbo (12.1 million) and topped the lifetime total of the films Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12.3 million) and Sweeney Todd (11.1 million).