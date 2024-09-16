Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reveal true feelings with latest gestures

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put on a somewhat amicable display during their recent outing in Beverly Hills, per a body language expert.

In a surprising twist amid their divorce proceedings, Ben and Jen were seen on outing with their kids. The pair were seen talking as they entered a restaurant.

Body language expert Judi James has taken a look at the duo’s gestures, and says they did show some “signs of tension” but at the same time showed the willingness to engage with each other.

Judi told FEMAIL: “There are some signs of tension here in [Ben and Jennifer's] facial expressions as they walk together but turn back, but some of their subtler signals hint at a lack of frost and some possible mutual desire to communicate.”

Judi also explained the photo from the outing which showed Ben raising his hands as though questioning the On The Floor singer.

“Ben leans in at one point as they walk together as though happy to engage in a more intimate conversation and their proximity suggests a lack of animosity despite the fact that he also waved his arms out at one point as though questioning her,” she explained.

The expert continued her analysis on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's latest outing: “But the key signal comes from their arms, which hang close enough to touch, and their inner hands which they both keep free despite having props handy like his drink can and her bag that could be used as a barrier of rejection.”