'It Ends with Us' sequel novel gets special collector's edition

Colleen Hoover's novel It Starts with Us, features a new cover and additional material

September 16, 2024

Colleen Hoover's 2022 bestseller, It Starts with Us is getting a special collector's edition.

As per People, the new edition of the novel is set to hit shelves this fall.

The special version will have a foil jacket set over a hardcore case, imprinted with Hoover's signature, the book publisher Atria revealed.

It will also include a reading group guide, four recipes from protagonist Atlas Corrigan’s cookbook, and newly designed endpapers.

The sequel of the bestselling novel It Ends with Us, features the follow up story of the trio, Atlas Corrigan, Lily Bloom, and Ryle Kincaid.

This comes as Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel, It Ends with Us, is adapted for big screen starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In a previous interview with the outlet, Hoover gushed over the big screen adaption calling it, “absolutely incredible and surreal.”

"It's been a true team effort, and I can't wait for those who loved the book to see the movie and experience the magic they’ve created on the big screen,” She added.

