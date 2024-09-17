Emily Blunt reveals what she will need help with in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Emily Blunt is spilling the beans on some aspects of an upcoming sequel to the 2006 film Devil Wears Prada.

Blunt, 41, who played Emily Charlton in the 2006 cult classic comedy, was at the American Institute for Stuttering 18th Annual Gala when she exchanged a few words with media outlets about the newly-announced sequel.

The actress hesitated initially but then managed to answer some questions regarding her casting—particularly what she might need help with.

“I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again,” Blunt told People jokingly, adding that she may even get another stomach flu. “I’m hoping for that.”

Blunt already credits the chick flick for a significant upgrade to her wardrobe.

“I didn’t know enough in any way about the fashion industry going into that movie,” she told Variety back in November 2023 during a game that tested her memory of her former movie scripts.

“I think I’d just been dressing like a teenage boy until that happened, and I learned a lot,” Blunt joked.

The news of a sequel emerged in July of this year as Disney indulged in talks with the original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna for the next chapter.

