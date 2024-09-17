‘Mickey 17' makers tease fans with exciting update

‘Mickey 17' makers teases fans with exciting update

Award-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17 has gotten an exciting update.



Warner Bros, the makers of the Robert Pattinson starrer, recently released the movie’s teaser on its official Instagram handle.

The teaser features the glimpse of cast members and a caption that reads, “Have a nice death. See you tomorrow.”

‘Parasite’ director Bong-Joon Ho’s new film ‘Mickey 17’ stars Robert Pattinson

The trailer of the movie will be released on September 18, 2024.

Made on a budget of $150 million, this is South Korean director's first film since his 2019's Oscar winning film Parasite.

Apart from Pattinson, the science fiction movie also features Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette.

Based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, the film adaption centers on a disposable employee (played by Pattinson) called an "expendable", who is sent to colonise an ice world as an human expedition.

However, after one iteration dies, he is cloned so he can continue the dangerous mission.

Mickey 17 is scheduled to be theatrically released on January 28, 2025 in South Korea. It hit the theaters globally on January 31.