Jennifer Aniston shares BTS secrets of her 'mesmerising' Emmys look

Jennifer Aniston attended 2024 Emmys in stunning Oscar de la Renta gown

Jennifer Aniston gave fans a glimpse into her preparation for 2024 Emmys.



2024 Emmys, which took place the night before, saw Aniston in a dazzling Oscar de la Renta gown.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aniston shared a video of herself getting glammed up before the big event.

In the clip, the Friends alum is seen having her hair and makeup done, looking stunning in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Aniston posed for the camera, flaunting her full Emmy look and sharing moments with hairstylist Chris McMillan and film producer Kristin Hahn.

"Emmy’s last night @themorningshow," Aniston captioned the post.

Fans and followers couldn't hold off from praising the actress, 55, as they flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "Absolutely immaculat," while another added, "You’re mesmerizing I have no words."

"You are the best... the most beautiful.. loviu Jen," the third commented.

Additionally, before giving a glimpse into her Emmy look, Aniston also provided a peek into her haircare routine.

In the video shared from Lolavie official handle, she detailed her use of Lolavie products, including shampoo, conditioner, and a bit of oil, explaining her process of achieving the "California Sleek" look.