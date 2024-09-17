Why King Charles, Prince William wish Harry on 40th birthday? PR expert reveals real reason

King Charles and Prince William wished Prince Harry on his 40th birthday with some experts claiming it a “significant olive branch” to the duke.



But a US PR expert, who goes by 'Royal Tea' on X and Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Harry, do not think it as an olive branch.

The PR expert tweeted, “I don’t think the birthday wishes for Harry are an olive branch, I think it’s the RF trying to avoid unfair stories about how they “ignored” the birthday of someone who has relentlessly slandered and harassed them and is basically extorting them for security.”

Commenting on it, Angela said, “My view exactly.”

Reacting to the Royal Tea’s tweet, army veteran Sabirah Lohn claimed “No olive branches simply as they said a milestone birthday being wished.”

The army veteran also claimed, “He’ll get another one on his 50th.”

Earlier, the palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a photo of Prince Harry and tweeted, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s message also simply reads, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”



