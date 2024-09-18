Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in New York DWI case: Report

Justin Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges on June 17, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York.

According to TMZ, Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed that Justin was arrested after enjoying dinner with friends.



As per an officer’s statement in the criminal complaint, Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."



As reported by In Touch Weekly, Justin failed his field sobriety tests, and it was determined that he was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition” after he refused to take a chemical test. He was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment took place on June 18, 2024.

Additionally, the Selfish singer was photographed while leaving the Sag Harbor municipal building with his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., following his arraignment.

According to the publication, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and he got two citations for running a stop sign and for failure to keep in lane.

Furthermore, as per TMZ’s reports, the singer scored a major victory in court in September 2024 as the American singer-songwriter agreed to a plea deal that saw his DWI charge dropped. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a lesser traffic offense, Driving While Ability Impaired.

It is worth mentioning that the Mirrors hitmaker's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., and prosecutors got the judge in the case to sign off on the deal, with the final details scheduled to be revealed in a court hearing later that week, in Sag Harbor, New York.

Moreover, Justin will also face a fine ranging between $300 and $500. Although the word “impaired” was used in his plea deal, it will not be considered a drunk driving offense. Instead, it will be categorized as a traffic violation.