Pharrell Williams expresses disdain for celebrities endorsing political candidates

Singer Pharrell Williams has expressed his disdain for celebrities who endorse political candidates, saying it annoys him.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Freedom vocalist said he doesn’t “do politics” and believes other celebrities should stop discussing politics.

“I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for],” said the 51-year-old hitmaker.

“There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you,’” Pharrell continued.

The Happy crooner added, “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s–t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!'”

Pharrell declined to reveal which candidate he would vote for in the upcoming election.

"I'm not sure I'll ever vote for the right one," said the singer. "I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action."

