Cardi B issues major statement amid Non-Payment Lawsuit

Cardi B is currently facing legal trouble for underpaying mansion rent

September 18, 2024

Cardi B has decided to fight against a Non-Payment Lawsuit filed against her for defrauding a California-based-mansion owner. 

Documents acquired by Rolling Stone stated that the Beverly Hills mansion’s owner accused the rapper and her estranged husband Offset of non-payment.

The duo is said to have not paid the rental fee for the property which was used for Cardi's Like What (Freestyle) music video.

Now, in a series of tweets posted on X (formally know as Twitter), the 31-year-old rapper, who recently gave birth to her third child on September 13, addressed the allegations, claiming that she has payment receipts as a proof.

Picture source: X
"We paid those people $10,000 in cash to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6 am to 6 am the next morning," she wrote.

The I Like It hitmaker continued, "We went over by one hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March.

"There were cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners were there the entire time. I got pics and videos of them on set!

"Now they want to finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn't hear the whole song playing and see how long we were shooting." 

According to the Up rapper, she will see the owner/accuser in the court, hinting that the matter will now be handled legally.

