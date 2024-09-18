Kate Middleton shares another ‘good news’ after resuming royal duties

Kate Middleton delighted the Royal fans with another “good news” as she resumed duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy.



The Princess of Wales made her highly anticipated return to royal duties by attending a private Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle few days after announcing that she is “cancer-free.”

According to a royal expert, Kate’s return is a “good news” for King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the Royal family members as monarchy goes through difficult times.

Speaking with GB News, royal correspondent Michael Cole noted the difficult period that the Royal family had to deal with following King Charles and Kate’s respective cancer announcements.

Praised Kate's "commitment" to her charitable work, Cole expressed optimism about the Princess of Wales’ recovery, calling her return to work "good news" for the monarchy.

"A slow, but we hope a steady and sure recovery for the Princess,” the expert said. “It was last December that she did anything like this - it was a low-key meeting with members of her own staff and a representative from the Centre for Early Childhood.”

"She's committed, and she's vowed to support this charity throughout her life. It's her project in many ways, and she's doing that,” he added.

He hinted that the Princess of Wales might join the senior royals at this year's Remembrance Sunday service, noting that it is "another good sign" of Kate's health.

"It's another good sign that she probably will be at the Remembrance Sunday ceremonial at the Cenotaph in November.

"And we can look out for hearing about and perhaps even seeing her at other small events, because the Palace said that it would be a slow return and light duties, but she is back."