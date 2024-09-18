 
Geo News

Kate Middleton shares another ‘good news' after resuming royal duties

Kate Middleton has return to royal duties after revealing that she is now ‘cancer-free’

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Kate Middleton shares another ‘good news’ after resuming royal duties

Kate Middleton delighted the Royal fans with another “good news” as she resumed duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales made her highly anticipated return to royal duties by attending a private Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle few days after announcing that she is “cancer-free.”

According to a royal expert, Kate’s return is a “good news” for King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the Royal family members as monarchy goes through difficult times.

Speaking with GB News, royal correspondent Michael Cole noted the difficult period that the Royal family had to deal with following King Charles and Kate’s respective cancer announcements.

Praised Kate's "commitment" to her charitable work, Cole expressed optimism about the Princess of Wales’ recovery, calling her return to work "good news" for the monarchy.

"A slow, but we hope a steady and sure recovery for the Princess,” the expert said. “It was last December that she did anything like this - it was a low-key meeting with members of her own staff and a representative from the Centre for Early Childhood.”

"She's committed, and she's vowed to support this charity throughout her life. It's her project in many ways, and she's doing that,” he added.

He hinted that the Princess of Wales might join the senior royals at this year's Remembrance Sunday service, noting that it is "another good sign" of Kate's health.

"It's another good sign that she probably will be at the Remembrance Sunday ceremonial at the Cenotaph in November.

"And we can look out for hearing about and perhaps even seeing her at other small events, because the Palace said that it would be a slow return and light duties, but she is back."

Nicole Kidman revisits her 90s battle with body images
Nicole Kidman revisits her 90s battle with body images
Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle with major plans for Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle with major plans for Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B issues major statement amid Non-Payment Lawsuit
Cardi B issues major statement amid Non-Payment Lawsuit
Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in New York DWI case: Report
Justin Timberlake pleads guilty in New York DWI case: Report
Pharrell Williams expresses disdain for celebrities endorsing political candidates
Pharrell Williams expresses disdain for celebrities endorsing political candidates
Travis Kelce's family shares what they really think about Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's family shares what they really think about Taylor Swift
Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal case: Court responds to rapper's plea for bail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs legal case: Court responds to rapper's plea for bail
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news as Prince Harry announces UK return video
Buckingham Palace shares delightful news as Prince Harry announces UK return