Diddy’s lawyer submits update in rapper’s defense amid abuse trial

September 18, 2024

Music mogul Sean Diddy Combs is reportedly seeking therapy and treatment amid new crime charges against him.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, made the claim before the federal court on Tuesday as he proposed a $50 million bail package.

Combs is in “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that,” Daily Mail quoted the rapper’s lawyer.

“Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are."

Agnifilo added that getting help "at the ripe age of 54" deserves applause.

Despite the development, the federal court rejected his bail plea and ruled that Combs, 54, shall remain in custody for the upcoming trial.

The trial will concern his alleged involvement in forcing victims through drugs such as cocaine, ketamine, and oxycodone to participate in "freak offs" which is described in court documents as "elaborate and produced s** performances."

The victims were also allegedly filmed without knowledge of it.

