Katy Perry's fans unfolds mystery behind singer's new pictures

Katy Perry’s fans recently spotted that their favourite singer is currently staying in a different country.



The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to share carousel of pictures which included pictures mostly of herself. While she also posted snaps with her fiance Orlando Bloom and team from VMA award night.

The series of pictures also included a shot from her outing out at a restaurant.

Perry captioned the post, “Ate the whole (apple emoji), left no crumbs.”

However, the Roar hitmaker’s seemingly throwback pictures quickly came under her fans' scrutiny who claimed that she is currently staying in Brazil.

One social media user commented, “Welcome to Brazill!!!!! I love you.” The other user, wrote, “We already know you're in BRAZIL.”

Another user posted, “You ate it and served so well.” A die-hard fan, who was amazed by her beauty, asked, “Does she age?“

Moreover, the Dark House singer, as per Daily Mail, is set to headline for Rock in Rio music festival, which will be held at City of Rock in Rio de Janeiro on Friday 20th September, giving a greenlight to fans' speculations.