Prince George reaches time to ‘separate' from sister Charlotte

Prince George’s training as the monarch of Britain comes into place with Royal rules

September 19, 2024

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and second in line to the British throne, is soon to be separated from family.

The young Wales, who lovingly enjoys family trips with mother Kate Middleton, and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, would not be allowed to fly together with family

Upon his 12th birthday, as per the Royal rule, George is set to change his aircraft from parents and siblings.

King Charles’ former pilot, Graham Laurie, tells OK! magazine.

He recounted: "We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

