Kate Middleton turns to Queen Camilla to join forces for King Charles' sake

Kate Middleton has made massive moves since ending her chemotherapy treatment

September 19, 2024

Kate Middleton’s starting to join forces with Queen Camilla, and its all for King Charles’ sake.

News of this new-found alliance has been shared by an inside source that recently dished to InTouch Weekly

This insider in question began their admission by highlighting Kate’s compassion towards her father-in-law, given how often she checks up on him, during his battle with pancreatic cancer.

According to the source, during this time, they “really are each other’s rocks,” and in order to aid the King “Kate’s been joining forces with Camilla and His Majesty’s main chief of staff to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever.”

All of this “speaks volumes as far as Kate’s compassion and sheer dedication to family that she’s still thinking of others above herself.”

An in the eyes of “the king, this is proof she’s the most magnificent queen-in-waiting the monarchy could possibly wish for.”

