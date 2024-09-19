 
Eric Roberts clarifies his 'asinine' statement about sister Julia's success

Eric Roberts recently claimed that he made his sister Julia Roberts famous

September 19, 2024

Eric Roberts clarifies his 'asinine' statement about sister Julia's success

Eric Roberts has publically apologized to his sister, Julia Roberts, for claims he made her famous.

In his new memoir Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far, the 68-year-old actor apologized for his comments, calling them “asinine.”

“I hope Julia will accept this public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said,” the star penned in his new book, as per People magazine.

For those unversed, Eric took credit for his Oscar-winning sister’s successful career several times over the year.

In 2018, The Dark Knight actor made headlines for telling Vanity Fair, “If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that.”

“And I am so proud that everybody knows I was first, because I was first by a long shot,” Eric added. “I was first to get Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, so I’m proud of that.”

