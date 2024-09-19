Photo: Adele 'calling in soul' of her unborn child with Rich Paul: Source

Adele is reportedly planning to have a baby with Rich Paul before marriage.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Life & Style that the Set Fire to The Rain crooner is committed to welcome a child and for this reason she has contacted a spiritual woman.

The insider began, “Adele used to be pretty smugly against all the woo-woo stuff,” noting, “but then she got into crystals about 10 years ago”

The source also said of the 36-year-old songstress, “And she jokes that was her gateway drug.”

In addition to this, they claimed that even though Adele was previously skeptical of such practices, “now she does it all.”

“She uses sage to clear her space, she meditates, she does chanting,” the source revealed.

They mentioned, “She’s even got tarot cards that she pulls every morning to get an idea of what her day is going to be like,” claiming, “She’s even more tuned into the spiritual side.”

Before concluding, the insider also shared, “She’s hired this woman who’s very popular in Hollywood to help her ‘call in’ the perfect child for her and connect her with her unborn baby’s soul.”