Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco planning baby before marriage: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly ready to welcome a baby.



Recently, the Lose You to Love Me singer admitted that she cannot carry a child of her own in a chat with Variety.

Selena confessed, “I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” explaining, “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve.”

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style, that she communicated her condition with beau Benny Blanco when they started dating, and the musician fully supported her.

“While the thought of not being able to give birth on her own still hurts at times, she’s moving on,” the source began.

They also declared, “Selena says she refuses to give up on being a mother one day” even though she knows she cannot give birth to their baby.

The couple is reportedly considering other options to start a family as the source spilled the beans and shared, “Selena and Benny have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy.”

“They might have even started at least one of the processes already,” the source confided and remarked in conclusion, “they would have no problem welcoming a child before tying the knot.