'Friends' cast tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show

'Friends' tried to remove THIS uncomfortable storyline from the show

One of the Friends writer Adam Chase has unveiled the storyline that made cast uncomfortable.



In an interview with The Guardian, Chase revealed that one storyline from the show made cast unhappy.



During the the show's seasons 9 and 10, the writers decided to pair Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston with Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc in a romantic plotline.

However, the cast including Lisa Kudrow, late Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox wasn't happy with the decision.

"The cast was very much against it. It felt very incestuous to them," Chase told the outlet.

Despite the initial pushback from the actors, the storyline was included but didn’t last long with both characters realizing there was no real spark between them.

Additionally, as Friends approaches the 30th anniversary of its first episode, another writer, Andrew Reich, also shared one shocking detail.

He revealed that Monica played by Courteney and Chandler played by Matthew were never supposed to be together, but audience reactions changed the writers' plans.

"It shook us. We all just kind of looked at each other like, 'Wow, this is much bigger than we thought'," he said.