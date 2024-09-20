Halle Berry wants her children to be fully independent

Halle Berry admits she wants to see her children as confident and independent individuals in the future.



During a recent conversation at a roundtable event for her new movie Never Let Go in New York City, the 58-year-old actress candidly talked about upbringing her children.

The mother of two confessed that she is "pretty protective" of her children and is always ready "to fight" for them.

However, the Catwoman actress admitted that her goals as mother is to see her kids to be independent as they grow up.

Berry said, "I can't wait until they grow up and have their own life, and I can't wait to see who they'll become and what they'll do, I just want them to be them."

She went on to say, "There's no spin on it. Anything they do will make me proud as long as they do it."

"I don't want them to stay home and stay stuck to me. I don't want them to depend on me. I hope I'm infusing them with enough gumption and giving them enough tools to go out into the world and make their own way," Berry added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Union star shares daughter Nahla with her ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex husband Oliver Martinez.