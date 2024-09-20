Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry would stay mum about US elections

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will refrain from speaking about politics ahead of upcoming US presidential elections.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will opt for a median ground as they avoid to pass a partial statement before the big day.

The couple, however, sent a poignant message on their Archwell website before the polls.

They said: “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognise that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.

Back in the days, when Meghan had not married Harry, she was vocal about her dislike for Donald Trump and event went on to brand him as "misogynistic" and "divisive" on an occasion.

This time, however, the Duchess has neither show support to Trump nor his contender, Kamala Harris.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.