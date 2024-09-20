Sabrina Carpenter makes major announcement with Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter is all set to release a holiday special in collaboration with Netflix this year.



The streaming platform revealed on September 19, that the 25-year-old singer is gearing up to star in a holiday special titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

The announcement for the show is made in a joint post by Carpenter and Netflix on their respective Instagram handles.

The post began with, "This is really gonna jingle your bells."

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for Dec 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT," it continued.

A Christmas-themed video is also attached with the post featuring Carpenter, in a red sequence dress and wearing boots with furs.

As per the press release, the show will host musical guest and Carpenter will also perform her 2023 holiday album fruitcake including other holiday hits as well.

"The holidays have always been so special to me,” said the Sharpest Tool artist in a statement.

“I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show - infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me," she added.