Brittany Cartwright reveals cosmetic procedure behind her confidence boost

Brittany Cartwright shared how she has been struggling to feel comfortable since the birth of her son Cruz.

In a recent chat with People magazine, the Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about her weight loss struggles.

I've been very open about my weight loss journey,” Cartwright told the outlet.

“And even with as much weight as I lost, there are still so many problem areas that no matter what I did, I cannot fix.”

She revealed that she went through an FDA approved body contouring treatment, Airsculpt, for the removal of her body fat and skin tightening.

"After seeing Kristen do AirSculpt and how amazing it worked for her, I knew that this was something I had to try,” Cartwright said, noting that her lower abdomen was her "biggest concern."

The reality TV star noted that to support her during the treatment her Valley costar and college friend, Zack Wickham, was with her in the room.

The procedure was done on Memorial Day weekend and does not require anesthesia.

It was so great,” Cartwright, who has been part of reality shows for almost a decade, remarked.

The Valley star went on to say, "That was something that I was kind of worried about, because that could be really scary. [But] I didn't feel anything. I remember listening to Little Wayne, Miranda Lambert and Zack kept trying to make me laugh. I felt super comfortable.”

After the procedure, Cartwright admitted that she feels more confident.

"I feel more like myself. I'm a lot happier. I'm putting myself first and I definitely feel a lot more confident all around," she added