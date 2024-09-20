Sean Diddy Combs put on suicide watch in pretrial imprisonment

Music mogul Sean Diddy Combs has been placed on suicide watch amid his pretrial imprisonment at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.

It is not known if Combs is suicidal or how long he has been on suicide watch, People reported.

As per sources, it is for preventative measures given his unclear mental state as the rapper is likely in shock—meaning he will be under frequent observation during the "supervisory precautions."

The decision comes as Comb's legal team stressed about MDC being dangerous and understaffed for its 1,600 inmates before they went on to highlight the high number of deaths and suicides.

In Combs' motion for bail, his attorneys wrote that “several courts in this District have recognised that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention," per The Daily Beast.

“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered,” the legal team added. “At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

During a court hearing, Combs' attorney also asked a judge for the music mogul to be transferred to a prison in Essex County in New Jersey when Combs was denied a request to let him await trial under house arrest in his Florida mansion.

As per a warden at MDC, the rapper's "life and safety are in jeopardy.”



A law enforcement official told CNN that Combs is being held by himself in a special housing unit inside the Brooklyn jail.

In the indictment against Combs, the music mogul has been accused of forcing victims to have "freak offs," which prosecutors describe as "elaborate and produced s** performances."