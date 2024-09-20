Billy Ocean adjusts Glastonbury appearance amid tour plans

Billy Ocean just unveiled his latest upcoming world tour!

The Grammy award winning singer shared the details of his UK tour, that would feature a string of his greatest hits. To take place next year. He would also be leaving a free slot at the same time as Glastonbury.

Ocean has had countless UK and international hits throughout his career and is set to perform on 14 different shows across the country next summer.

He would be kicking off his tour at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on June 4 and then would be touching Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol Leeds Liverpool and more places.

The Love Really Hurts Without You hitmaker would be wrapping up his tour with shows in Wolverhampton, Cardiff and Nottingham on June 27, 28 and 30 respectively.

Notably, the famous singer has taken an off day during his tour that is June 29, coinciding with the Sunday of the popular and massive Glastonbury 2025, where Ocean would be performing as well.

As per NME, this particular slot holds the ranks of the most prestigious slots of the Worthy Farm event where one veteran artist takes the stage on a Sunday afternoon to perform a medley or string of their biggest hits.