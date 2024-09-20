Keegan-Michael Key reveals most special thing about 'Transformers One'

Keegan-Michael Key had a full circle experience doing voiceover work for Transformers One.



Key got in touch with his “inner child” during the work, and relived some heartwarming memories from his childhood.

“This movie was a full circle moment for me,” he told People. “because I really am a fan from childhood of the original cartoon people my age watched in the ’80s.”

The Transformers animated series began in 1984, and went on to launch beloved toys and a movie franchise.

Key continued: “The fact that there were action figures and toys that did the things that the characters did was ingenious.”

Recalling his craze about the toys as a child, he said, “I wanted those toys so badly, I wanted all of them. And I probably got two total in my whole life!”

He said he’d “come home from school and turn on the television, and it was almost a religious experience for me to be able to watch Transformers. I'd sit there and sing the theme song at the beginning and then just jump into the adventure.”

Key voiced B-127, the early version of beloved yellow bot Bumblebee in Transformers One.

Along with Keegan-Michael Key, Transformers One stars Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax a.k.a Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1.