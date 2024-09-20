Kate Winslet details 'funny' fashion 'style'

Kate Winslet just gave some note-worthy fashion advice!

The 48-year-old actress detailed how the key to be confident is to wear what you are comfortable and how it ensures that you can attend any event from a family party to a high-profile afterparty.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar UK, the Titanic star stated, “I think probably what I have learnt is that the more relaxed and comfortable I feel, the more confident I am.”

Winslet continued, "That is actually quite a critical thing to have learnt because when you are on a red carpet and you are wearing a dress that is corseted and boned and you have to stand, pose and sit in it for very long periods of time, it is important to feel comfortable, otherwise you are just wishing the occasion away and just desperately want to get home and put your pyjamas on and that’s not the right way to feel.

"You should feel like you can wear something with confidence, and own it and enjoy being out and enjoy being part of the occasion,” she further noted.

Detailing her personal style, Kate Winslet revealed, “My personal style, in a funny way, has not evolved much. I’ve always been a jeans, comfy T-shirt and nice jacket sort of girl.”