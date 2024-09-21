Demi Lovato spills impact of ‘love' on new album

Demi Lovato is writing about all good things and love for her new album.



The songstress confessed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she is in a good place mentally and all her songs in the upcoming album are about affection and desire.

"It's true. I'm working on new music. I'm kind of figuring out my sound right now," Demi revealed.

They continued, "I don't know when it'll come out but it'll come out when I'm ready."

"I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing. I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place."

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,"

The singer added: "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."